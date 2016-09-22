Culture clash comedy comes to Crich

My Big Fat Cowpat Wedding by Kali Theatre, can be seen at Crich Glebe Field Centre next month as a Live & Local production.

The performance is on Saturday, October 15, and starts at 7.30pm.

Clare and Arjun are getting married, and you’re invited to the reception with all their family and friends. It’s a celebration of a mixed marriage between a farmer’s girl and a city lad.

Imagine Pip from the Archers marrying Sanjeev from the Kumars at No 42. What could possibly go wrong?

Of course, plenty does in this fast moving comedy drama full of misunderstandings and mishaps.

Everyone loves a wedding don’t they? Not only are their families clashing, the hardcore city dwellers have got a bit of a shock being in the country, and the rural folk are having a good laugh at the city types being out of their depth in the fresh air.

There are plenty of neat twists and there’s even a Bhangra dance for everyone to join in with at the end.

Based on real people’s experience of mixed marriages, or rural weddings attended by city dwellers out of their comfort zone, this is a side-splittingly funny, light-hearted exploration of relationships across the divides of rural/urban, race and gender.

Dress: Smart casual. Hats welcome. Wellington boots optional. This is a great opportunity to put on your “glad rags” - there may even be a prize for the best turned out guest!

Don’t miss this Live & Local show brought to Crich by Kali Theatre and Black Country Touring.

The performance is suitable for those aged 12 and over. Tickets in advance are £10 for adults and £7 for those aged 16 and under. On the door, if available, they are £12 for adults and £8.50 for 16 and under. Contact the box office on 01773 853260 or david@joylane.org.uk