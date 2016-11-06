Dark musical treat with Masque Productions

Masque Productions present one of the darkest musicals ever written at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from November 8-12.

Sweeney Todd tells the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London, after fifteen years of exile, to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public.

Perhaps composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is prolific, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.