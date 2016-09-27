Derby Theatre musical looks set to be a cut above

Rehearsals for Stephen Sondheim’s sharp-edged multi award-winning musical Sweeney Todd are now nearing completion.

The Derby Theatre and Mercury Theatre Colchester production can be seen at Derby Theatre from September 30-October 22.

Playing the demon barber will be Hugh Maynard, who has some high profile West End musical theatre roles and credits to his name, including Simon Zealotes and understudy Judas, in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King, Notre Dame Dé Paris, and Miss Saigon Live.

Hugh is the first black actor from the UK to play the role of Sweeney Todd in a professional UK production.

Sophie-Louise Dann will be baking some monstrous pies as Sweeney’s accomplice, Mrs Lovett. Sophie is a highly accomplished and acclaimed actor and musical theatre performer whose credits include Paula in the original cast of Bend It Like Beckham (Phoenix Theatre). Sophie was also nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical award for Lend Me a Tenor at the Gielgud Theatre in 2011.

Director Daniel Buckroyd explained: “Sweeney Todd is one of those shows that actors are just dying to perform (no pun intended!), so we’ve assembled an incredibly talented cast for this production.”

In 19th-century London, Sweeney Todd is a Fleet Street barber with a thirst for revenge. As he welcomes clients to his barber’s chair, little do they know they will soon be catapulted into the cellar below, their throats cut. Meanwhile, next door, Mrs Lovett is busy serving up her succulent meat pies, but will Todd’s insatiable lust for blood prove his undoing?

Sweeney Todd is recommended for ages 12-plus and tickets are £9.50-£26.50. For more information and to book tickets call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk