Derby Theatre will put spring in your step

Derby Theatre has announced a new season that will put a real spring in your step during the first part of 2017.

Derby Theatre will co-produce with an exciting regional venue and solely produce to present two incredibly popular plays and well-known titles, play host to top quality touring productions, present family shows and some great one nighters, as well as providing a vast programme of events and performances for new and emerging artists...and on top of all this, will once again offer lots of opportunities for people of all ages to get involved in the work they do.

From February 17 until March 11, Derby Theatre will present, in co-production with Octagon Theatre Bolton, Willy Russell’s hugely popular comedy drama Educating Rita directed by Elizabeth Newman, an uplifting tale of self-discovery where we witness how the power of choice comes through education.

The 1983 film version of this award-winning play starred Michael Caine and Julie Walters and won multiple major awards and was nominated for three Oscars.

From March 17 until April 1, Derby Theatre will solely produce and present Harold Pinter’s Betrayal directed by Lekan Lawal, a gripping drama with deception and betrayal at its heart. Inspired, in part, by Pinter’s affair with BBC presenter Joan Bakewell and written in 1978, the first production went on to win the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play. Emma and Jerry meet two years on from the end of their adulterous affair.

Emma has betrayed her husband Robert. Jerry has betrayed his best friend Robert. But Robert has secrets of his own. As time peels backwards charting a seven-year love affair, a complicated and intricate web of lies and

deceit is revealed, making us question who is betraying whom.

Top class touring productions for spring 2017 include: Invincible presented by The Original Theatre Company, a riotously funny, recession-biting play about a couple who downsize from their middle-class London lifestyle to a

small town in the North of England written by Torben Betts, one of the most exciting playwrights to emerge since Alan Ayckbourn, on from January 31-February 4; Northanger Abbey, a stylish, witting and fast-moving adaptation by Tim Luscombe of Jane Austen’s novel, presented by Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, on from April 10-12.

To book tickets call 01332 593939, visit the box office in person or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: www.anonymousdesign.net