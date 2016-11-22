Dickens in the spotlight at Theatre Royal

The Touring Consortium Theatre Company and Royal & Derngate Northampton’s production of Charles Dickens’s literary masterpiece A Tale Of Two Cities will be visiting the Theatre Royal Nottingham from November 22-26 as part of a national tour.

Jacob Ifan will be making his professional theatre debut as Charles Darnay. Jacob is best known for playing the lead role of PC Jake Vickers on the BBC’s recent TV series Cuffs.

Joseph Timms, whose credits include Twelfth Night and Richard III (Donmar on Broadway), Privates on Parade (Noel Coward Theatre) and The Hudsucker Proxy (Nuffield/Liverpool Everyman), will play Sydney Carton.

Dickens considered his novel, A Tale Of Two Cities the best story he had ever written. Interweaving one family’s intensely personal drama with the terror and chaos of the French Revolution, it is an epic story of love, sacrifice and redemption amidst horrific violence and world changing events.

A Tale Of Two Cities was first produced in Northampton in 2014, to great critical and public acclaim, and was director James Dacre’s inaugural production at the theatre.

It has been adapted by Mike Poulton and with an original score by Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman, and UK Theatre Award nominated design by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Paul Keogan, sound design by Adrienne Quartly, movement direction by Struan Leslie, and fight direction by Terry King.

James Dacre said: “Dickens wrote A Tale of Two Cities in 1859 as a meditation on politics and power, the individual versus the system and the private versus the public. Mike Poulton, Rachel Portman and I first mounted this adaptation in the aftermath of the Arab Spring to cast a light on the protests, fanaticism and political unrest that were spreading across the world at that time.”

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Robert Day