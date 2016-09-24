Draw your own character at museum

This autumn Mansfield Museum is giving visitors a chance to find out more about the man behind the illustrations for Jacqueline Wilson’s books.

In the hands-on exhibition, Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants - The Illustrated World of Nick Sharratt, visitors can meet Tracy Beaker, Daisy, Hetty Feather and Pirate Pete.

Visitors can also have a go at drawing a selection of his characters using a light box; creating their own digital ‘Sharracter’ with a touch-screen interactive or drawing a Nick Sharratt-inspired picture on a wipe clean wall and try on whacky costumes.

Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum