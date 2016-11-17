Entertaining crash course at Crich venue

Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain is to be presented by Fol Espoir Theatre on November 20 at Crich Field Centre.

This will be a Live and Local performance at the venue, starting at 7.30pm.

This glorious crash course on Britishness, drawn from the wartime pamphlet for GIs issued by the United States Office of War Information, does more than the advertised tickling of the ribs.

It induces a helpless laughter that almost incapacitates the audience who, for the purposes of the comedy, are the servicemen being addressed.

It’s 1942 and you have just arrived in England, where the locals speak a strange dialect, boil all their food, and talk endlessly about the weather.

You see the Brits as a strange race. Get ready to judge for yourself in a night of joyous laughter and downright silliness as a crack team of experts attempt to explain the delicious quirks and eccentricities of British life; from the struggle to pronounce Thames and Worcestershire, to the class differences exposed by the designation of dinner, supper or lunch and the rules of cricket.

Don’t flash the cash, the GIs are warned, and above all, don’t criticise the warm beer!

The problem is, the experts have only just arrived themselves. Will the plucky team succeed in explaining the quirks and customs of everyday British life? Or will Hitler’s propaganda split the allies asunder? The future of the free world hangs in the balance.

Suitable for those aged 11 and over, ticket details are available by calling David Lane on 01773 853260.