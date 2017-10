Comedian Jon Richardson has added a second date at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall to the UK tour of his new show The Old Man.

In addition to the already announced date of November 25, he will also now be performing at the Royal Concert Hall on May 23 next year, starting at 8pm.

Contact the box office on 0115 9895555 for availability or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth