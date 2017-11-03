Family panto fun this weekend at city centre store

Nottingham Playhouse is taking over the second floor of John Lewis Nottingham, tomorrow (Saturday, November 4) from 11am-3pm to celebrate the launch of Cinderella the pantomime with free crafts, story-telling and face painting activities.

Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their creativity and festive excitement to the store, as well as enter the Playhouse’s Design a Shoe competition and be in with a chance of winning a family ticket for the show.

Rebecca Hogarth, audience and community engagement manager at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “We are delighted to welcome children to take part in the creative activities at John Lewis this weekend.

“Christmas is not only a magical time of year, but it is a time of year when we encourage children to get crafty and cultural, whether that is making a Christmas card, singing carols or getting involved in the school play.”

Written and directed by family favourite Kenneth Alan Taylor, Cinderella is taking centre stage this year as Nottingham Playhouse’s legendary pantomime. Running from Friday, December 1, through to Saturday, January 20, the magical story is set to delight audiences of all ages with glittering costumes, songs, dance and plenty of laughter.

Rebecca added: “We are really keen to give children an introduction to theatre and a chance to be involved wherever possible. The Cinderella competition is a great chance for children to get involved, as each child that enters the shoe competition will get to see their design on display for a limited time at the Playhouse.

“This is a huge reward for children to see their hard work recognised and on display for all to see.”

Lewis Evenden, head of branch, John Lewis Nottingham said: “We are excited to be working with Nottingham Playhouse again this year to offer some panto to magic to customers in our shop. We hope families will be surprised and delighted by the experience.”

The children’s fun activities will be available on the second floor at John Lewis, intu Victoria Centre. As well as a variety of artistic materials and face paints, shoe templates for the Design a Shoe competition will also be available for children to decorate, along with a selection of glitter and sequins to match the Cinderella theme.