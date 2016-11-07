Gangsta Granny hits the stage at Derby Theatre

Fans of David Walliams’s smash-hit book Gangsta Granny are in for a treat when the story takes to the stage at Derby Theatre from November 16-20.
Performed by Birmingham Stage Company, this will be an enjoyable trip to the theatre for all the family.
It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing - staying with Granny!
There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure: it’s going to be so boring.
But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a big secret, one he is about to find out.
Fridays are about to get a lot more exciting for Ben.
For tickets to see Gangsta Granny at Derby Theatre, you can call the box office on 01332 593939 or go to the website at www.derbytheatre.co.uk
