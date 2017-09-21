Gary’s on the ball with his new play at Mansfield venue

Actor/director Gary Lagden has written his first play after acting in just over 80 of them since graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in 1994.

Gary, originally from Port Talbot in South Wales, has lived in the East Midlands for several years and is excited to bring his new play Fly Half, to The Old Library Studios on Leeming Street, Mansfield, thanks to support from Arts Council England and Inspire Culture, alongside other partners.

Fly Half tells the story of the trials and tribulations of a rugby player from South Wales. Set in an industrial town, this play is a celebration of working class families who head out to the match each week, stand pitch side with pride, supporting their local team. Fly Half is a one man play with original songs, told through the eyes of Darren and the various characters that inhabit his community.

The Old Library has an exciting autumn season of performances and are inviting audiences to ‘Pay What You Decide’ - an experiment that theatre venues are trying out nationally, to offer local people the opportunity to see a play before deciding how much they think they should pay for it.

Fly Half is suitable for ages 16 and can be seen there on September 28. Tickets are available at https://www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/events/fly-half-play/