Guildhall hosts mystery play with a twist

The Watson Players will present While the Lights Were Out at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from June 21-24.

This is a murder mystery with a twist.

A body is found at the Wickenham home as they await guests for a dinner party.

This triggers a series of events of one of the most astounding and hilarious murder mysteries ever staged.

Tickets are priced at £11 and concessions are available for Wednesday night.