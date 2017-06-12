Guildhall hosts mystery play with a twist

The Watson Players will present While the Lights Were Out at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from June 21-24.
This is a murder mystery with a twist.
A body is found at the Wickenham home as they await guests for a dinner party.
This triggers a series of events of one of the most astounding and hilarious murder mysteries ever staged.
Tickets are priced at £11 and concessions are available for Wednesday night.
