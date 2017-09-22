Guildhall visit for stand-up star Stade

Rock and roll comedian Tom Stade is heading to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre for a performance there on Sunday, September 24.

Fresh off the back of his five-star, almost sell out Edinburgh Fringe run, his new show I Swear is a funny look at taking a midlife gap year and the differences between youth and middle aged use of social media platforms!

Not for the prudish, Tom swears a lot, but he’s a loveable rougue and a very affable character whose delivery is that of an experienced laughter merchant. His performance will be free flowing, warm, observational and 100 per cent very, very funny!

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 255800.

Photo by Trudy Stade