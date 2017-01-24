Haunting tale at Derby Theatre

The Studio at Derby Theatre plays host to a performance of I Used to Hear Footsteps by Jack A. G. Britton on Friday, January 27.

Haunted by curiosity, a young man attempts to piece together the ghost story of his childhood home.

Suspend your disbelief and follow an investigation that spirals beyond rationality. In the search for answers witnesses relive their encounters; presences emerge from the walls and the fragile lines between normal and paranormal blur exponentially. This show goes bump in the night.

Jack A.G. Britton was a 2015/16 Associate Artist of In Good Company, the theatre’s professional artist development scheme.

Call the box office for tickets on 01332 593939.