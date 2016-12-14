Head off to Wonderland at Derby Theatre

Don’t miss out on the magical entertainment being served up at Derby Theatre this Christmas.

Running until January 7 is a new adaptation by Mike Kenny of Alice In Wonderland, based on the classic novel by Lewis Carroll.

Directed by Derby Theatre’s artistic director Sarah Brigham, Olivier award-winning playwright Mike Kenny gives Lewis Carroll’s original much-loved tale an exciting new twist in a must-see production for all the family.

Alice is an ordinary girl, anxious about a big day at school, when suddenly she falls down a rabbit hole and everything goes a bit strange. Plunged into a bonkers world, ruled by The Queen of Hearts, from the present time

and place, Alice meets all the familiar characters of Carroll’s tale, the White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar and Tweedle Dum & Tweedle Dee, but she notices they bear a rather odd resemblance to her friends, her teachers,

her family and the school bullies!

Can she make sense of it, and find a way out, and how can she wake up from this dream when she’s not even aware that she’s asleep?

So join Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Dormouse at Derby Theatre for an evening of sheer madness, where not everything is as it seems.

Playing the title character will be Abby Wain. Abby originates from the region and over the years has performed in different venues across Derbyshire. Abby studied drama, theatre studies and performing arts at

Bilborough College before training at East 15. Abby’s recent credits include Tale of Two Cities: Blood for Blood and Alice’s Adventures Underground.

Mike Kenny is one of England’s leading writers, specialising in theatre for young people and families. He is the recipient of numerous awards and his plays are performed regularly throughout the UK and all over the

world.

Mike’s adaptation of The Railway Children won the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, which can currently be seen in a purpose-built theatre space at Kings Cross. This Christmas, Mike has five of his plays being

performed in the UK and abroad, Derby Theatre’s productions of Alice in Wonderland and Jack; a national and international tour of Underneath a Magical Moon, a reimagining of Peter Pan through the eyes of Wendy Darling, Little Red Riding Hood at Chelsea Theatre and his adaptation of Cinderella being performed at the Octagon Theatre in Bolton.

Sarah Brigham said: “I’m thrilled to commission a brand new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story Alice in Wonderland, which will play in our main house. Olivier award-winning writer Mike Kenny returns to Derby this Christmas after his smash-hit Cinderella last year. Alice is full of magic and colourful, curious and wonderful characters, and our version will be a fun and stylish interpretation for all the family. Our Alice will be fun and feisty and ready to explore wonderland and the quirky characters she will meet along the way, all who have the ability to sing and play live instruments.”

Call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo credit: Robert Day