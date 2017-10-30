Hits galore from yesteryear in Sensational 60s Experience show at RCH.

Check out the return of the Sensational 60s Experience to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, November 3.

Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten.

With the definite feelgood factor this is must-see 60s show starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes, and The New Amen Corner.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup, Bend Me Shape Me plus many more. Step back in time to when pop music was arguably at its very best.

The concert commences at 7.30pm and tickets are available on 0115 989 5555 or online at www.trch.co.uk