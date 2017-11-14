Ilkeston Theatre Company to perform comic spin on A Christmas Carol

Ilkeston Theatre Company’s family panto this year, Bah, Humbug! is - as you may have guessed - based on the classic tale A Christmas Carol.

Paul Ensor plays the miserly Scrooge, who doesn’t like Christmas, and prefers to spend time counting all his money.

However, this year, things are about to change. Scrooge is visited by three ghosts. These are the excitable Christmas Past (newcomer Justine Haywood), Christmas Present (played by Becks Harrison-Mace) and the gloomy Christmas Past (Tracey Dean). They are accompanied by the fairly hopeless, sweet-munching ghost of Scrooge’s old associate, Jacob Marley (Steve Walton).

The spirits are hoping Scrooge will become more cheerful and also fall in love with his former sweetheart, Belle.

This is quite a challenge, as Belle (played by Ben Mills) isn’t the most gorgeous or eligible women in town.

Belle has her own troubles as she can’t afford to run her orphanage any more. Two bizarre characters Cadgit (Jacqueline Dixon) and Beggit (Marilyn Keates) offer to help raise money by singing carols, but unfortunately, to paraphrase Simon Cowell, they make noises like nothing you have ever heard. Hopefully Belle will find a rich philanthropist to help her out.

As this is panto, you can expect some minor tweaks to the original novel, so don’t be surprised to discover that Tiny Tim isn’t the timid little victim on crutches, but a very naughty boy (played with relish by Penny Courtney) who delights in stealing and playing tricks on people. And you can be certain Dickens didn’t have Scrooge singing a Victorian rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody.

The panto is to be performed in the large marquee, Seven Oaks Inn, Stanton-by-Dale, Ilkeston on the following dates:

Friday, December 1, 7.30pm

Saturday, December 2, 7.30pm

Sunday, December 3, 5pm

Friday, December 8, 7.30pm

Saturday, December 9, 2.30pm

Saturday, December 9, 8pm – Festive dinner and show £36/£25 pre-book only.

Tickets are on sale now at the Seven Oaks, all priced at £9. Group discounts are also available.

For further information or to book tickets please contact 0115 932 3189.