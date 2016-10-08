Influential play at Lace Market Theatre

The 2016-2017 season at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre continues with a production of JM Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World, running from October 10-15.

Directed by Bex Mason, this classic play has influenced many a contemporary Irish playwright over the years.

A self-confessed murderer stumbles into an Irish tavern.

Endearing himself to the entire village, he falls in love with the innkeeper’s daughter. When the man he supposedly has murdered reappears, his new social standing begins to crumble.

Call the box office on 0115 9507201.