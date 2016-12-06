Join Jack for a fun tale this Christmas

The Studio Theatre at Derby Theatre is the venue for a family production called Jack, running from December 6-31.
Written by Mike Kenny, this is the perfect introduction to theatre for youngsters aged three and over.
This is a fee fi fo fun and feisty tale based on the classic story Jack and the Beanstalk.
Cheeky little Jack climbs the beanstalk to find a very hungry giant. Not even his magic beans can help him escape but it’s ok, he has a plan... Now if he could just cheer up that angry chicken!
Original music, inventive puppetry and fun storytelling come together to tell this classic tale in a special adaptation for audiences aged three and over and their families and friends. Jack is the perfect introduction to theatre for the younger theatregoer.
Tickets Jack are £11 and £9.50 for concessions. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk
Photo by Robert Day
