Join Jack for a fun tale this Christmas

The Studio Theatre at Derby Theatre is the venue for a family production called Jack, running from December 6-31.

Written by Mike Kenny, this is the perfect introduction to theatre for youngsters aged three and over.

This is a fee fi fo fun and feisty tale based on the classic story Jack and the Beanstalk.

Cheeky little Jack climbs the beanstalk to find a very hungry giant. Not even his magic beans can help him escape but it’s ok, he has a plan... Now if he could just cheer up that angry chicken!

Original music, inventive puppetry and fun storytelling come together to tell this classic tale in a special adaptation for audiences aged three and over and their families and friends. Jack is the perfect introduction to theatre for the younger theatregoer.

Tickets Jack are £11 and £9.50 for concessions. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day