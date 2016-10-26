King adaptation is at Derby Theatre

The touring stage adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption completes its run at Derby Theatre this weekend.

Starring Paul Nicholls, Jack Ellis and Ben Onwukwe, it is based on the short novel by Stephen King and was famously filmed in 1994.

This thrilling stage production examines friendship, desperation, injustice, friendship and hope behind the claustrophobic barsof a maximum security facility.

Nicholls plays Andy Dufresne, who, despite his protests, is handed a double life sentence for the murder of his wife and her lover.

The play runs until Saturday, October 29. Call the box office on 01332 593939 or see www.derbytheatre.co.uk