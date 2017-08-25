Last chance to get early bird tickets for Palace panto

Mansfield Palace Theatre is reminding customers that early bird ticket offers for the Christmas pantomime expire tomorrow (Saturday, August 26), so don’t miss out.

With around 60 per cent of tickets already sold for this year’s festive family treat, Jack and the Beanstalk, the venue is advising you to book as early as possible to secure the dates and seats you want.

Leading the casting is Mark Little, who will be taking the role of baddie Fleshcreep in this - ironically - giant of a pantomime.

Mark is most well-known for playing Joe Mangel in Australian soap Neighbours and tells us: “I like playing the baddy but will be more nutty than scary. I want the kids to have banter with me without being terrified!”

Last year’s Peter Pan production will take some topping after it was ranked one of the top ten pantomimes in the country by The Stage newspaper.

And who can forget that fabulous moment when Smee (Adam Moss) invited his girlfriend on stage during a show and got down on one knee to propose?

There will be an extra special treat for those who book tickets this year, as Jack and the Beanstalk will include 3D effects to bring certain aspects of the performance even closer to them. The theatre are keeping the details a closely guarded secret so that the wow factor isn’t ruined, but we are sure it will bring extra magic not just to the Palace stage, but the whole auditorium.

Even though this added aspect has been added, ticket prices remain excellent value for money with a family of four costing just £56 if bought and paid for before August 26.

Casualty star Rebecca Wheatley is playing the role of Vegetable Fairy and said “I’m so excited to be waving my magic wand in Mansfield this Christmas. I’m bringing extra love, laughs and plenty of sparkle with me!”

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Saturday, December 2, and runs until Sunday, January 7, with relaxed and signed performances available on certain dates. Visit www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call the box office on 01623 633133 for further information and to secure your seats.

Photo by Robert Workman