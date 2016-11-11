Laughs galore at Just The Tonic

Just The Tonic comedy club in Nottingham is presently in negotiations over a new permanent venue.
In the meantime, organisers will putting on a few events in different venues around Nottingham.
The first event is on Saturday, November 19, and on the bill will be top comics Reginald D Hunter, Paul Sinha, Marlon Davis and Lloyd Griffith (compere).
The venue will be the Notts County Social Club.
Tickets are only £15. See www.justthetonic.com/nottingham-comedy for more.
