Laughs galore at Just The Tonic

Just The Tonic comedy club in Nottingham is presently in negotiations over a new permanent venue.

In the meantime, organisers will putting on a few events in different venues around Nottingham.

The first event is on Saturday, November 19, and on the bill will be top comics Reginald D Hunter, Paul Sinha, Marlon Davis and Lloyd Griffith (compere).

The venue will be the Notts County Social Club.

Tickets are only £15. See www.justthetonic.com/nottingham-comedy for more.