Lend your support to Playhouse’s 50:50 appeal

Nottingham Playhouse is calling upon the kind hearted in the area to donate their first £10 note featuring Jane Austen to its 50:50 appeal.

The city centre theatre has launched a #firsttenner campaign to raise funds for the initiative.

The appeal, which donates theatre tickets to charities and community groups, gives those who would not have the means to come to the theatre the chance to do so.

Sanpreet Janjua, fundraising officer at Nottingham Playhouse, said: “At Nottingham Playhouse, we pride ourselves on being a theatre of the people by making world class theatre that reflects and is for our community.

“Just £10 will fund one ticket for someone who is unlikely to ever get the chance to visit the theatre, providing them with escapism, enjoyment and the enriching experience that theatre brings.”

Backed by the likes of comedian Sara Pascoe, actress Vicky McClure and musician Emmy the Great, the 50:50 appeal has enabled more than 4000 people to experience the theatre, since its launch in 2013.

Sanpreet continued: “From pantomimes to plays, it’s incredible to see what a difference watching a live show can have for vulnerable, disadvantaged and disabled people within the community.

“With the support from the public, we can ensure that the work of Nottingham Playhouse can be seen by everyone, including those most in need.”

To donate your #firsttenner, visit the box office at Nottingham Playhouse in Wellington Circus. You can also donate online, or over the phone.

If you would like to find more about whom the 50:50 scheme benefits please contact Sanpreet Janjua on sanpreetj@nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo credit: David Baird