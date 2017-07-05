Little and co will aim to make Palace panto a big hit

Make sure you get your tickets nice and early for Mansfield Palace Theatre’s panto, taking place from December 2-January 7.
Heading the cast of Jack And The Beanstalk will be Mark Little, the popular Aussie comedian, actor and presenter.
Mark Little, who will be playing Fleshcreep - the giant’s henchman - is instantly recognizable as former Neighbours star Joe Mangel, and as an award winning comedian on both stage and screen.
He brings a wealth of acting experience to the role of Fleshcreep, and, blessed with a wicked sense of humour and a larger than life personality, audiences will find themselves laughing as they boo and jeer this particular pantomime villain.
Mark stated: “I love panto. It’s really magic. There is so much cynicism and misery in the world right now, but pantomime brings people together, from the grannies to the very young children - everyone can enjoy the simple artform of pantomime!”
Mark added: “In Britain, kids from a very early age are going to see a pantomime and are being thrilled by the magic of live theatre. That breeds a new audience of adults who will go to the theatre in the future. Where I come from in Australia, kids don’t go to theatres and then they won’t go as adults - which is a real shame”.
On playing the traditional baddy role of Fleshcreep, Mark explained: “I put a lot of energy into my performance and you get to an age where playing roles such as Buttons or Smee involves a lot of falling about, so being a baddy is better as I can fall about less! I like playing the baddy not too scary, but more nutty so the kids can have banter with him without being terrified! I like to stir them up!”.
Adam Moss will return to the Palace stage this year as Simple Simon. Adam wowed audiences with his all-round comic ability and great charm as Smee, Hook’s loveable sidekick in 2016.
Adam said:, “Mansfield holds a lot of memories for me so it’s great to be back again for Jack & the Beanstalk! I am really thrilled to be back in such a lovely place like the Palace”.
To book tickets please call the box office on 01623 633133.
Photo by Robert Workman
