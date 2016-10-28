Lots of laughs as Laura Lexx plays city comedy festival

Laura Lexx brings her stand-up show Tyrannosaurus Lexx to the city as part of the Nottingham Comedy Festival, on Saturday, November 12.

The award-nominated show is at The Navigation, based on Wilford Street, from 3.20pm.

Fresh from a smash hit run at the Edinburgh Festival, this is her second critically acclaimed solo show. See http://www.nottinghamcomedyfestival.co.uk/calendar_193514.html for more.

Laura evolved into a full-time wife and comedian last year. It didn’t go as planned. What can you say? Evolution is tricky - just ask the dinosaurs. In Tyrannosaurus Lexx, Laura tears up the rule book on her own preconceptions and lets her imagination run wild... very wild.

Will David Attenborough get the best of her? Does she really not have a mortgage yet? Is any amount of tupperware enough?

Following her 2015 hit debut Lovely, Lexx, a Chortle Awards 2016 nominee and slayer of sexist hecklers, aims her trademark comedy kaleidoscope at marriage, feminism, identity, and the grinning idiots that built Stonehenge.

Among numerous career highlights, Laura has been nominated for a Chortle Award for Best Compere (2016), Amused Moose Top 10 Comedy Shows at the Edinburgh Festival 2016, was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014, as well as reaching the finals of the Paramount Student Comedy Award, Chortle Student Comedy Award and Funny Women.

Alongside her own popular blog, Laura has had articles published by Glamour and Standard Issue. She is a member of the critically acclaimed Comedians Cinema Club improv troupe. This year, Laura has been selected to perform at Latitude and Larmer Tree Festival. Laura has also supported on Jason Manford’s “Best of 2016” tour this September.