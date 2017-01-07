Mrs Brown hits the stage in Nottingham

The award-winning TV comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys returns to the stage when the cast members perform Good Mourning Mrs Brown, which can be seen at the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from June 8-10.

The 2017 tour follows a very busy 12 months for Mrs. Brown’s Boys. After a sell-out tour of Australia and New Zealand, and following the “live” episode of Mrs. Brown’s Boys as a special for BBC’s 60 Years of Comedy with an audience of over 11m in July, she’s back with the hilarious Good Mourning Mrs. Brown.

Good Mourning Mrs. Brown is part of the hilarious series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll. This is the first time the production is heading out as a full UK arena tour.

In this hilarious show, in which Brendan has received some of the best reviews of his career, we see Agnes Brown planning Granddad’s funeral. The only problem is granddad is not dead. What could go wrong?

Tickets are £25.20, £36.40 and £44.24 (includes administration fee). Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mrsbrownsboys or via 0843 373 3000.