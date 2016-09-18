Musical is out of this world at Guildhall

The Loscoe-based Gatepost Theatre Company is to present its latest production next month.

Return To The Forbidden Planet - dubbed Shakespeare’s forgotten rock and roll masterpiece - can be seen at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from October 5-8.

Journey to the unchartered corners of the universe and the rock and roll heyday of the 60s and 70s.

The show combines elements of Shakespeare’s The Tempest with many classic rock hits and space travel to come up with a musical of meteoric proportions.

Tickets are £13.50. Call the box office on 01332 255800.