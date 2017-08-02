Nottingham visit for Abandoman

Catch a performance by Abandoman at Nottingham Glee Club on Tuesday, October 3.

Ireland’s top comedy hip-hop improv team and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out favourites Abandoman are bringing their show on a tour of the UK.

Watch in awe as they create brand-new songs and narratives based entirely on the audience’s suggestions. Unparalleled in their field, Abandoman are fresh from appearing as the house band on Alan Carr’s Friday Night TV show Happy Hour, headlining comedy stages around the globe and a sell-out tour of Australia. This is their Life + Rhymes.

For this show, Abandoman bring you a fictional biopic - of epic proportions. This imaginary retrospective spans 20 years and sees the duo’s attempt to “make it” as a band in the early 90s.

Not only will the audience witness the highs, lows and scandals… they will form the supporting cast every night. Over the course of the tour, Abandoman will meet rival bands, managers, fan club presidents… and numerous other roles too fantastical to conjure up before the night itself.

From the get-go, Abandoman (aka rapper/comedian Rob Broderick and musician/vocalist Sam Wilson) have won a string of awards and the highest of international critical acclaim.

They supported multi-platinum artist Ed Sheeran on his UK tour, performed across The USA, Canada, Australia and Asia, enthralled audiences on Channel 4’s Alan Carr’s Happy Hour and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC1’s The One Show and BBC2′’s The Stephen K Amos Show, guested on various radio shows from Nick Grimshaw (BBC Radio 1) to Christian O Connell (Absolute Radio) and held a song writing residency with Chris Moyles (Radio X).

Come see the show that entertained over 10,000 people at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

For more, go to www.glee.co.uk