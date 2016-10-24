NOWMADS are Footloose and fancy free in latest production

With months of rehearsals behind them the Nuthall and Kimberley-based NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society) hope to impress audiences with autumn production Footloose.

Producer Martin Belcher describes the Oscar-nominated musical drama as a “major challenge for my 20-strong cast”.

Taking on principal roles amongst the talented youthful performers are Daniel De Martino as Ren McCormack,Merle Harrison as Ariel Moore,Jaiden Ragozins (Chuck Cransten), and Olly Goodman as Willard Hewitt.

Veteran performer Haydn Taylor takes on the integral role of the bigoted clergyman Shaw Moore. The show marks the debut of new musical director Roger Davis.

Footloose is being performed at the Kimberley School Theatre from October 26-29. For tickets and further information contact Carole on 0115 9194322.

Photo by Peter Jordan