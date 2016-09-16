Painful laughs in Godber’s latest at Derby Theatre

The John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield will be presenting Godber’s play This Might Hurt at Derby Theatre, from September 20-24.

Award-winning playwright Godber prescribes a good laugh in his new NHS comedy.

Directed by John Godber, This Might Hurt offers a hilarious and heartbreaking look at the NHS, investigating what we deserve and what we actually receive.

Told in a bold physical theatre style and with breathtaking grit and honesty, Godber’s take on our health service is both tender and true.

When tough actor Jack Skipton, played by Robert Angell, returns from filming to care for his ageing aunt, he has no idea what he’s letting himself in for.

He begins an incredible odyssey through the NHS, from frustrated consultants to abusive home carers who smoke on the doorstep.

Jack’s story is hilarious and heart-breaking, as he and his aunt take on the health service in order to get the right diagnosis, and the right care; as he goes from actor to carer to drugs consultant, and she refuses to admit that she is even ill. Rachael Abbey and Jodie Morley also star.

Derby audiences have a long-standing love of Godber’s work.

Previous knockout, sell-out productions of John Godber’s which have played at the Theatre over the years include On The Piste, Up ‘n’ Under, September in the Rain and April in Paris.

John Godber is the third most performed playwright in the UK, after Shakespeare and Alan Ayckbourn and his comedies are performed all over the world.

Tickets for This Might Hurt are £15-£26.50 with concessions available.

For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939.