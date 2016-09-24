Players wanted for Chess - The Musical

Budding actors and singers are invited to put themselves forward for a production of Chess - The Musical.

The show by Inspirations Theatre Company will take place at Hasland Playhouse from April 11 to 15, 2016.

Audtions will be held on October 9 at St Thomas Centre, Brampton, Chesterfield, followed by rehearsals at the centre on Thursday evenings.

Hopefuls will be invited to sing a song of their choice and must provide a backing track for their audition.

Audition times will be allocated. Register by email: inspirationstc.email@gmail.com or call Joshua Mason on 07584635932.