Plenty of activities for dads to enjoy

Derbyshire dads can look forward to fantastic treats this Father’s Day, with plenty of offers available for families to take advantage of.

From fitness fanatics to the more musically inclined, there is something for all dads to enjoy.

Foodies won’t be able to resist the temptation of the Great Food and Drink Fair, held at Markeaton Park on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, from 10am.

A host of well-known celebrity bakers, including Andrew Smyth, John Whaite and Nancy Birtwhistle of Great British Bake Off fame, will be taking to a kitchen demonstration theatre to show audiences how to create perfect cakes, and give tips to avoid baking disasters. As well as tutorials, there will be competitions and plenty of stalls selling hot and cold food, cakes and bakes. This is definitely the event of the year for food lovers. Tickets are priced at £8 in advance or £10 on the day.

Now is the time to give golf a go, with the Get into Golf offer running at Allestree Park Golf Course from Thursday, June 1, to Thursday, August 31. This is the perfect gift for those new to golf, or even those wanting to return to the sport, as customers can enjoy a game of golf with equipment hire for just £5. A voucher can be obtained from inderby.org.uk.

The warmer weather is perfect excuse to get out and enjoy the city, so the CAMRA Summer Beer Festival is one to add to the list. Taking place in the Market Place from Wednesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 8, the festival will include a huge selection of cask ale with live entertainment, as well as cider, mead and continental drinks. Advance tickets start at £3 per person, available from derbylive.co.uk.

Jokers will be hard pressed to find a better show for dad to enjoy than Jimmy Carr’s The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, which arrives at Derby Arena in July. Jimmy has gathered a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show. However, this will be one for the little ones to miss as the event has an age restriction of 16 years and over. Jimmy Carr will be performing on Saturday, July 8, at 8pm and tickets are priced at £29.50.

Tickets for CAMRA Summer Beer Festival and Jimmy Carr can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or at derbylive.co.uk. They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH. Tickets for the Great Food and Drink Fair can be purchased at greatfoodanddrinkfestivals.co.uk. Father’s Day gym passes and Get into Golf vouchers can be obtained from inderby.org.uk.