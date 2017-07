There will be laughs galore on Sunday, July 9, when a Funhouse Comedy Club event is held at Bar One in Derby.

This will be an Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer, running from 2pm until well into the evenning.

On the bill will be Panelbeaters, Phil Nichol, Rob Mulholland, Lloyd Griffith, David Trent and more.

For more information, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk