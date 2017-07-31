Plenty of reasons to see this hit musical at Derby Theatre

Graeae will be presenting Reasons To Be Cheerful at Derby Theatre, from September 12-16.

A raucous musical featuring the hits of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Graeae’s highly acclaimed hit show is back on the road.

Part gig, part play, Reasons to be Cheerful celebrates the infectious music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads in this bold and jubilant coming-of-age tale. The show is a fully accessible punk production directed by Jenny Sealey, artistic director of Graeae, and written by Paul Sirett.

Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Ian Dury’s seminal album New Boots and Panties!!, the musical features a catalogue of the band’s hits.

Following a hugely successful tour in 2012, which was seen by almost 12,000 people and a series of concert performances last year, this joyful and defiant production will tour the UK.

First seen in 2010, Reasons to be Cheerful has gone onto play at theatres and festivals across the UK, in stadiums around the world, and even in front of HM The Queen.

Spasticus Autisticus, the Ian Dury-penned disability rights anthem, which features in the show, was performed by the cast at the London 2012 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony and, despite being banned by the BBC in 1981, broadcast worldwide in front of an audience of over one billion.

This coming-of-age tale rejoices in the infectious and enduring music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads. Featuring stone-cold classic songs including Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick; Plaistow Patricia; Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll; Sweet Gene Vincent; What A Waste and the titular Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3), this show is loud, bold and jubilant.

The extraordinary wit and wisdom of Ian Dury and the Blockheads’s music and lyrics will be brought to life by an inclusive cast of 14 actors and musicians. Jenny Sealey will direct a mix of performers who originated the show in 2010, those who joined the cast subsequently and newcomers to Reasons to be Cheerful. Beth Hinton-Lever will play Janine in her Graeae debut, while Gerard McDermott (Blood Wedding and Blasted for Graeae), Joey Hickman (The Threepenny Opera for Graeae) and Max Runham (Captain Walker in Tommy for Ramps on the Moon) will also join the company.

It is 1979. Labour has just lost the General Election to the Tories. Strikes rock the nation and Ian Dury and the

Blockheads’ Reasons to be Cheerful (Part 3) is climbing the charts. Die-hard fans Vinnie and Colin are on a mission to

see Ian Dury and the Blockheads play Hammersmith Odeon. With no tickets to a sold-out gig their journey throws more at them than they could have ever expected....

Using Graeae’s signature theatrical language, all performances of Reasons to be Cheerful seamlessly include British Sign Language, audio description and creative captioning.

Jenny Sealey said: “I am beyond thrilled that our Reasons to be Cheerful gang are dusting off their Dr. Martens and going back out on the road one final time in a new production of our hit show, thanks to support from Arts Council England’s Strategic Touring Fund. We will be well and truly raising the roof up and down the country with the brilliantly anarchic music of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, whose punk sentiment speaks louder than ever as we fight against the brutal cuts

that deaf and disabled people, and millions of others, have faced in recent years.”

Jemima Dury, daughter of Ian Dury, said: “I’m so excited for everyone who will see Reasons to Be Cheerful on this 2017 tour. You are in for a treat! It’s

energizing, it’s moving and it’s enormous fun. It comes as close as you can get to a 1979 Ian Dury and the Blockheads gig. Graeae gives us diverse, accessible theatre at its best. This is how all theatre should be!”

An extensive community engagement programme will take place alongside this production, inviting original protest songs for a generation to be included in the show’s tour. For further information, email jodi@graeae.org

Reasons to be Cheerful was first performed in autumn 2010 with original co-producers New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Tickets for the Derby visit are £15.50 - £26.50, concessions and group rates available. For more information and to book tickets, please call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Patrick Baldwin