Powerful monologue set to be seen at city venue

The new co-production between Derby LIVE and Lost Boys, Ball, by Brian Lobel and featuring Paul Broesmith, will be performed at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre Clubrooms this November.

The Lost Boys continue their exploration of biographical productions, this time bringing to life Brian Lobel’s personal and intimate play. Brian Lobel was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2001 at the age of 20. He kept notes about his experience with the disease and eventually produced Ball – his first full-length monologue.

Ball has toured the world and been described as unexpected, quirky and provocative. Through a series of comedic monologues, audience members will follow one man’s journey through diagnosis, treatment and survival, infusing the ‘cancer story’ with an urgency and humour which is sometimes inappropriate, often salacious and always, above all else, honest and open.

Director of Lost Boys, Paul Broesmith, was searching for a way to help deepen our understanding of cancer particularly from the patient’s point of view.

It was then he discovered Brian Lobel’s brilliant series of monologues inspired by his own real-life experiences. Having spoken to Brian, Paul felt he had much more of an insight into the subject and Brian granted The Lost Boys freedom to edit, alter and change the story.

Paul felt the need to produce a story about cancer; having witnessed the pain and suffering it can cause in loved ones in recent years and wanted to raise both awareness and funds. In the build up to the show opening and the 10th birthday of The Lost Boys, the company will be playing as many ‘Ball’ games as possible, cramming them in between rehearsals.

These will include football, adventure golf, tennis, basketball, squash, footgolf, volleyball and more. They will also have a special photo-booth at their 10th Birthday Party where guests can dress up as some of their more memorable creations for a small donation. Donations from the fundraising activities will go to Stand Up To Cancer.

Ball is directed by Derby LIVE’s creative producer, Pete Meakin. Pete said: “Over the last couple of years, Lost Boys and Derby LIVE have explored a terrific range of topics in their co-productions across a wide variety of locations including the Guildhall Theatre Clubrooms, Kedleston Hall, Derby Cathedral and the Edinburgh Festival. The two things which have united this diversity of productions have been the quality of the acting and the quality of the writing. Ball will be no different.”

Ball will be performed at the Guildhall Theatre Clubrooms from November 2-4. Tickets are priced at £13 and concessions are available.It is suitable for those aged 15 years and over. Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk