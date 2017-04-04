Powerful tale comes to Djanogly Theatre

The multi-award winning Theatre Ad Infinitum will perform Bucket List at Nottinghamn’s Djanogly Theatre on Thursday, April 13.

This is the powerful story of one Mexican woman’s fight for justice.

When her mother is murdered for protesting corporate and governmental corruption, Milagros finds herself with only a bloodstained list of those responsible. Determined to make them pay, she embarks on a passionate quest for justice, no matter the cost.

Conjuring whole worlds with slick, powerful, and highly physical choreography, live instrumental music and song, this tale of love, loss and revenge is an experience that you’ll remember and think about long after it is over.

The 90-minute performance (no interval) is only suitable for those aged 14-plus as it contains strong language and scenes which may be considered distressing.

The performance starts at 7.30pm.

For more details on the performance and tickets, you can go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk