REVIEW: Sleuth at Nottingham Playhouse

Let the games begin as Anthony Shaffer’s compelling thriller Sleuth comes to Nottingham Playhouse.

An unusual murder mystery that twists and turns like no other, Sleuth leaves its audience unsure as to which of several apparent victims has met their doom until the final curtain.

Pompous Andrew Wyke (Miles Richardson) is a rich and successful mystery writer who lures his wife’s lover Milo Tindle (James Alexandrou) to his country home. The two become involved in a battle of wits with some humiliating and disatrous results.

A strong cast carry the show, experimenting with different characters within their roles as they play conceited mind games with one another.

Shaffer’s plot builds illusion upon reality upon illusion, creating an exciting farce which toys with the audience as much as the story’s competing gamesmen toy with each other.

Sleuth is a one-off theatre production that shouldn’t be missed by murder mystery connoisseurs.

Tell everyone about the show... but don’t reveal the ending!

Although at first the play does seem to be quite slow-moving, a strong performance from both actors and a building sense of intrigue and suspense make the performance well worth the ride.

See Sleuth at Nottingham Playhouse until Saturday, September 24. For times and ticket details visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9419419.