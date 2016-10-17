Rising comic comes to Derby Theatre

Following yet another sell-out and critically acclaimed run in Edinburgh this August, one of the Fringe’s, and now the UK’s, fastest-growing favourite comedians, Felicity Ward, has embarked on her first ever UK tour with her funniest show to date, titled 50% More Likely To Die.

She can be seen at Derby Theatre on Sunday, October 23.

The last 12 months have kept Felicity extremely busy and you can find out what all the fuss is about. Call the box office on 01332 593939.

Felicity headlined Live from the BBC on BBC2 and BBC3, starred in Josh (BBC3) in November, twice appeared on Make You Laugh Out Loud (Channel 5) and five times on Sam Delaney’s News Thing (RTUK), featured on Museum of Curiosity and David Baddiels’ Don’t Make Me Laugh (Radio 4).

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth