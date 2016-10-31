Riverside tackle new Bard-themed comedy in Long Eaton

Derbyshire theatre company Riverside Drama Company, who perform at the Duchess Theatre in Long Eatonn are excited to be performing a brand new comedy, from November 3-5.

Love’s Labours Wonne has been written by published local playwright and Riverside member Liz Turner.

What does a budding writer do when they are suffering from writer’s block? Why, enlist the help of William Shakespeare himself to help out.

He knows a thing or two about writing, doesn’t he? As a self-confessed Shakespeare fan, Liz Turner started to write her first full-length play using the premise that a young Shakespeare appears as a “ghost” in the 21st century, thereby lending support to a young teacher to move his career (and love life) forward.

Following a visit to Houghton Tower in Lancashire, Liz was fascinated by the long-held view that young Shakespeare taught here in the 16th century to help pay for his education.

And so, Liz’s latest creation, Love’s Labour’s Wonne was written, and now she has the opportunity to see it taken to the stage by Riverside Drama Company.

Love’s Labours Wonne by Liz Turner

In the play, Hoghton Manor is an 800-year-old hall, where Shakespeare is said to have worked as a tutor in his youth. Love’s Labours Wonne, a lost play by Shakespeare, that might just be about to be re-discovered….and a modern love triangle.

Jack steps in at short notice to give a week-long workshop on Shakespeare; he’s winging it, but surely as an English graduate he’ll know more than his foreign students? An unexpected and very unnerving visitor turns up from nowhere, dressed in 16th century clothes – and claims to be William Shakespeare! Is he genuine?

And if so, how will he deal with the problems and technology of the 21st century? Will Jack ever get his hands on the lost play “Love’s Labours Wonne” and can he hope to compete with the greatest writer ever for his girlfriend Annie’s affections?

Performances at the Duchess Theatre start at 7.30pm nightly. For ticket details, contact www.riversidedrama.com