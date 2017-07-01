See Mr Toad and co at Wollaton Hall performance

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be performing The Wind In The Willows at Wollaton Hall on Friday, July 14.

The performance starts at 7pm and forms part of Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s open air garden theatre tour of the UK and Ireland.

Each year, Chapterhouse visits beautiful castles, country estates and heritage sites with adaptations of literature’s most loved stories where audiences are invited to bring along a rug and a picnic, with maybe a glass of something chilled to wash it all down, for a wonderful evening out with family and friends.

The performance starts at 6pm. Tickets and information are available from 0115 9895555.

Gates open at 5pm. Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.