Set out on an incredible journey at Derby Theatre

Around the World in 80 Days is to be performed at Derby Theatre this week.

The famous story by Jules Verne is adapted here by Laura Eason and the production was nominated for a 2017 UK Theatre award for Best Show for Children and Young People.

It can be seen from November 7-12.

Theresa Heskins’s production of Around the World in 80 Days first premiered at the New Vic Theatre, Stoke in 2013 followed by a successful season at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester in 2014.

The mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. Join Fogg and his loyal valet, Passepartout, as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London

to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

An ensemble cast of eight play over 125 characters in an imaginative and physically inventive high-spirited escapade including six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant!

Tickets are £18.50-£30.50, family tickets and concessions are available. For more information and to book tickets call 01332 593939 or go online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Day