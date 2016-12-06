Sparkling panto at Derby Arena

You shall go to the ball at Derby Arena this Christmas with the sparking pantomime Cinderella, which can be seen there until January 3.

Derby LIVE and Paul Holman Associates will be staging the dazzling all-star cast, family pantomime Cinderella. TV star, West End actor and comedian Richard Blackwood and star of the massively popular Mrs Brown’s Boys, Eilish O’Carroll along with Art Attack presenter Lloyd Warbey will guarantee a pantomime experience like no other.

A trip to the pantomime is sure to get families into the Christmas spirit. Stepping into Derby Arena transformed into a magical theatre space, with special pyrotechnics and effects is sure to amaze. Dazzling new sets and costumes, fabulous music and dance routines, hilarious comedy and audience participation, this is the rags to riches tale for whole family.

Cinderella is the classic fairy tale of a beautiful girl forced to serve her jealous stepsisters. Aided by the silly but loveable Buttons (Richard Blackwood) and a Fairy Godmother (Eilish O’Carroll) carefully watching over her, Cinderella dreams of escaping her misery and finding true love and happiness. Pantomime goers will join her journey to escape the misery of dastardly diva sisters and to find true love in the arms of a dashing Prince.

Tickets are priced from £13.25. Call the box office on 01332 255800.