Spotlight is on talented comics

Spotlight Comedy Club returns to The Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on November 24.

Join the Ladykillers at Guildhall Theatre

There will be some more quality amateur theatre at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre this week.

Seek out this musical at Derby Theatre

Present Company are to perform The Scarlet Pimpernel, the musical by Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton, at Derby Theatre from November 24-26.

It's party time as Roddy Doyle's The Commitments tours the UK

Entertaining crash course at Crich venue

Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain is to be presented by Fol Espoir Theatre on November 20 at Crich Field Centre.

Derby Theatre announces latest In Good Company groups

Derby Theatre has announced its In Good Company associate companies and artists for 2016-18, Flickbook Theatre, notnow Collective, David Ralfe and Louise White.

Timely take on tale by Dickens

The Touring Consortium Theatre Company will be presenting A Tale Of Two Cities at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 22-26.

Special performance of Lear/Cordelia at Derby Theatre

1623 is inviting people living with dementia, their carers, families and friends to a dementia-friendly performance of Lear/Cordelia and to take part in workshops based on the production.

BILLY BUDD by Britten; Opera North; Photo by Clive Barda RODERICK WILLIAMS as Billy Budd; GARRY WALKER - Conductor; ORPHA PHELAN - Director; LESLIE TRAVERS - Set & Costume Designer; THOMAS C. HASE - Lighting designer; LYNNE HOCKNEY - Movement director; WILL TRISTRAM - Fight director; Credit: � CLIVE BARDA/ ArenaPAL;

Season of Secrets with Opera North

Opera North will be exploring the unspoken, the hidden and the mysterious as they bring four compelling operas to Theatre Royal Nottingham, from November 16-19, each with a secret at its heart.

4os show salutes the magic of Dad’s Army

A Salute To The 1940s - The Dad’s Army Variety Show Special is to be performed at Nottingham’s Royal Albert Hall on November 17, from noon.

See Allen and Ruffell at Glee Club

Nottingham Glee Club is the place to be on November 17 for a visit by two rising comedians - Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell.

Laughs galore at Funhouse in Derby

The latest Funhouse Comedy Club event is at The Blessington Carriage, based on Chapel Street in Derby, on Monday, November 14.

Goldsmith comedy at Guildhall Theatre

Nods Theatre Company will be performing She Stoops To Conquer at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from November 16-19.

Reginald D Hunter 2015 Holding image

Laughs galore at Just The Tonic

Just The Tonic comedy club in Nottingham is presently in negotiations over a new permanent venue.

Variety is the spice of life for Turner and friends

Stu Turner will be performing his variety and cabaret show at Nottingham Art Theatre on Saturday, November 12, as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival.

Derby Theatre Photo by Chris Seddon

Women to the fore in Parallel

The Black Toffee and Harrogate Theatre production of Parallel will be performed in the Studio at Derby Theatre on Friday, November 11.

Step into No Woman’s Land at Derby Theatre

Zoo Indigo present the world premiere of No Woman’s Land in the Studio at Derby Theatre on Saturday, November 12, from 7.30pm.

Jimmy to bring tour to arena in 2017

Comedian Jimmy Carr will be returning to Derby Arena on Saturday, July 8, 2017, as part of his Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

Gangsta Granny hits the stage at Derby Theatre

Fans of David Walliams’s smash-hit book Gangsta Granny are in for a treat when the story takes to the stage at Derby Theatre from November 16-20.

Penford to be new Playhouse artistic director

Nottingham Playhouse has announced that Adam Penford is to become its new artistic director.

