Stars come out for Theatre Royal’s sparkling panto

Television stars Sherrie Hewson and Ben Richards will join forces with previous Theatre Royal panto favourites Ben Nickless and Andrew Ryan to appear in eagerly-awaited family pantomime Beauty and the Beast, at the Nottingham venue from December 9-January 14.

Much-loved actress, TV star, ex-Loose Women presenter, and Nottingham native, Sherrie Hewson leads the cast as Mrs Potty.

Her roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Crossroads, and the legendary Carry On films have all led to Sherrie becoming one of Britain’s best-loved and most popular faces on television. Joining her as the Beast is Ben Richards who rose to fame on Footballers’ Wives.

Since hanging up his fictional football boots Ben went on to secure television roles in Holby City, The Bill, Doctors, and Hollyoaks.

No stranger to the stage, Ben has held leading roles in Grease, Saturday Night Fever, The Full Monty, and Little Shop of Horrors. Beauty and the Beast will again be staged by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, and the company behind the Theatre Royal’s annual pantomime since 2008. The production is packed full of sensational special effects, a magical 3D sequence, beautiful costumes, music, comedy, dancing, and audience participation.

Nottingham audiences should book their tickets now for this year’s spell-binding pantomime.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

