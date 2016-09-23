Stars launch pantomime

The Chuckle Brothers, Chico and Tony Maudsley were all in town this week as Nottingham’s Theatre Royal officially launched this year’s pntomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

The Chuckle Brothers, who will play Jack’s brothers ‘Paul and Barry Trot’, are known to generations of children for their popular prime-time children’s television show Chucklevision.

Benidorm star, Tony Maudsley, will make his debut as a panto dame in Nottingham this Christmas, taking a break from the Benidorm hairdressing salon.

Joining the cast in the title role of Jack Trot is The X Factor’s Chico, who became a household name as a finalist on the show’s second series. Since knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he has appeared on numerous television shows and in several pantomimes, winning rave reviews for his performances.

Jack and the Beanstalk will also feature a sensational 3D journey which will see the audience accompany Jack deep into the Giant’s castle in cloudland.

Staged by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s largest pantomime producer, Jack and the Beanstalk’s executive producer Jonathan Kiley said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have such a talented comedy line-up leading the cast in Nottingham’s biggest pantomime, guaranteeing a real pantomime treat for young and old alike. This year’s show is already shaping up to be our biggest yet.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from Saturday December 10, 2016, to Sunday January 15, 2017. Tickets are priced from £17- £34.50 and are available from www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.