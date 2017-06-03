The clock is ticking so get your Peter Pan tickets nice and early

Derby Theatre’s big festive production is to be Peter Pan and tickets to see it are on sale now.

The family-friendly show will be performed from December 1-January 6.

The classic, magical and mystical family favourite follows in the footsteps of a string of popular festive productions at the venue, including last year’s magical rendering of Alice In Wonderland.

Join Peter Pan, the free spirited child who never grows up, and the Darling children, as they soar through the night sky to embark on a spellbinding adventure to the magical and mystical island of Neverland. Once there, Peter introduces the children to a never-ending childhood and anew world of wonder with the Lost Boys, fairies, mermaids, the mischievous Tinker Bell and the fearful Captain Hook...and wait a minute, what’s that ticking noise?

As with previous Derby Theatre productions, a talented team of actor-musicians will create a charming and captivating tale for all, with original music, stunning set designs and vibrant costumes. An exhilarating and enchanting production for all ages, sure to bring out the child in all of us.

The crocodile is ticking. Don’t be late!

For tickets information, contact the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk