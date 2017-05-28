Top musical Funny Girl is coming to the area

West End leading lady Natasha J Barnes and recording artist Darius Campbell lead the cast of Funny Girl which comes to the Theatre Royal Nottingham from June 12 to 17, reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed and record-breaking sold-out runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Savoy Theatre.

Funny Girl brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago and boasts some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including People and Don’t Rain On My Parade. This ‘iconic, legendary, laugh-out-loud’ (The Times) musical tells the story of Fanny Brice, whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star.

Natasha J Barnes plays Fanny Brice. She recently played the title role in the all-star Cinderella at the London Palladium. Her other theatre work includes American Idiot (Arts Theatre), The Boy Who Fell Into a Book (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Chess (Union Theatre), Snow White (Old Vic Theatre and tour), Come Dancing, I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Lend Me a Tenor (Gielgud Theatre) and Spring Awakening (Lyric Hammersmith and Novello Theatre).

Following runs at the Menier and in the West End, Darius Campbell returns to play Nick Arnstein. His theatre work includes in the West End, Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Gone with the Wind, and From Here to Eternity; Carmen (Europe and 02) and The History of the Big Bands (tour). Also a recording artist, his first single Colourblind went to number one in the UK singles chart.

Ticket prices are £20 to £49.50. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit for Darius Campbell picture: Johan Persson