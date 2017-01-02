Travel broadens the mind at Theatre Royal

Around The World In 80 Days comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 11-15.

Adapted from the Jules Verne story by Laura Eason and directed by Theresa Heskins, in this play the mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

Join him and his loyal valet Passepartout, as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

Theresa Heskins’s celebrated production is on six month UK tour including a summer season in London and a Christmas engagement at the Lowry.

A cast of eight play over 125 characters in this imaginative, high-spirited escapade including six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant!

Tickets are £27.50 - £12.50. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.