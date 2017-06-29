True story of Chinese princess is played out on stage

Buxton Fringe sees the debut of a new play from Ross Ericson, entitled The Empress and Me. The play by Grist to the Mill Productions looks for the real woman behind the persona of Princess Der Ling and explores just what it is like to be raised between two cultures. Lizzie Yu, daughter of a Chinese diplomat and Eurasian mother, was raised in France to be every bit the Victorian Lady, but when her father is recalled home she suddenly finds herself living in the Forbidden City, entangled in the politics of the Chinese Court and lady in waiting to the infamous Empress Cixi. This is the amazing true story of Princess Der Ling who, following her unique experience of life at the Manchu court and close relationship with the Empress Dowager, became an international celebrity.

The Empress and Me runs at the Rotunda Theatre, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on July 9, 12 to 14, 19 to 21.

For more details, visit www.buxtonfringe.org.uk