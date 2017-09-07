TV stars team up for chilling play in Chesterfield

Television favourite Terri Dwyer plays the mysterious Mrs Zant in a stage adaptation of The Ghost’s Touch.

Terri’s credits on the small screen include Loose Women, 60 Minute Makeover, This Morning, Holby City and Hollyoaks.

The Ghost’s Touch, penned by Wilkie Collins who wrote The Woman In White, will be brought to life by Rumpus Theatre Company at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, next week Mark Homer, best known for his role as Tony Hill in EastEnders, stars in the play. He is cast as a widower whose young daughter is scared by a ghostly woman she meets in a graveyard. When he goes to investigate, the dad is drawn into a web of lust and revenge by the woman.

Catch The Ghost’s Touch at the Pomegranate Theatre from September 14 to 16 with performances at 7.30pm each night ana a Saturday matinee at 3pm.

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). To book, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk